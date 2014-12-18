FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says EU sanctions on Crimea unacceptable
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says EU sanctions on Crimea unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday new European Union sanctions banning investment in Crimea were “absolutely unacceptable” and amounted to discrimination against the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Kiev in March.

“Brussels should realise that Crimea and Sevastopol are an inseparable part of Russia,” the ministry said in a statement. “We consider absolutely unacceptable any discrimination against the inhabitants of Crimea and Sevastopol based on political reasons.” (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.