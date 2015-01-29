FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU foreign ministers propose adding new names to Russia sanctions list
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2015 / 6:22 PM / 3 years ago

EU foreign ministers propose adding new names to Russia sanctions list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers proposed on Thursday that the bloc extend asset freezes and travel bans to further individuals deemed responsible for hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

“We have decided to have a proposal within one week of further names of individuals and entities to be added to this list. That decision will be taken at the next foreign affairs on February 9, so in 10 days,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told a news conference.

Mogherini also said any decision on new economic sanctions would have to be decided by EU leaders. (Reporting by Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.