Ukraine's Poroshenko says EU ready to impose new Russia sanctions
August 30, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says EU ready to impose new Russia sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday that European Union leaders had agreed to prepare additional sanctions on Russia which would be conditional on the success of a peace plan proposed by him.

“Based on my proposals, which were supported by the majority of the member states, there are possible sanctions that would be implemented - sectoral sanctions of the third level,” he told a news conference after meeting the EU leaders in Brussels.

“They will link to the success of the peace plan of the president of Ukraine.” (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

