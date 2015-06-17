FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU agrees to extend economic sanctions on Russia to end-Jan -sources
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 17, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

EU agrees to extend economic sanctions on Russia to end-Jan -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - European Union ambassadors agreed on Wednesday to extend economic sanctions on Russia by six months until the end of January next year, diplomatic sources said.

The sanctions on Russia’s energy, defence and financial sectors were imposed for one year in July 2014 in response to Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region and what the EU said was its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday are expected to ratify the six-month extension without discussion, the sources said following an agreement among envoys in Brussels of the 28 EU member states. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.