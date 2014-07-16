EU leaders agree to broaden sanctions on Russian companies

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Wednesday to expand sanctions against Russia to target companies that help to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and to draw up a first list of companies and people to be targeted with asset freezes by the end of July.

EU leaders also decided to ask the EU’s bank, the European Investment Bank, to suspend new lending for Russia and to seek the suspension of new lending to Russia by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, according to a statement issued at an EU summit.

The EU will also look into the possibility of targeting companies and people that support Russian decision-makers responsible for annexing Ukraine’s Crimea region or destabilising eastern Ukraine. (Reporting By Adrian Croft and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Barbara Lewis)