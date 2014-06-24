FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia receives $73.3 mln coupon payment on Eurobond from Ukraine
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Russia receives $73.3 mln coupon payment on Eurobond from Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it has received a $73.3 million coupon payment on a $3 billion Eurobond from Ukraine after Euroclear Bank said the delay was caused by an “operational oversight” by the Bank.

The coupon payment for the Eurobond that Russia bought in December was due on Friday.

“The payment was received in full,” the Finance Ministry press service said.

Euroclear Bank, the international settlement system that handled the bond, said that the funds were received in good time from Ukraine.

The delay “was the result of an operational oversight by Euroclear Bank,” a representative at the Bank told Reuters.

Russia purchased the Eurobond under a financial aid package agreed with then-president Viktor Yanukovich, who was later ousted and replaced by a government much less sympathetic to Russia. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

