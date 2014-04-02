Ukraine considers 2014 eurobond, hopes for rate 6-7 pct

KIEV, April 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine is considering issuing a 5-year eurobond in the second half of this year and hopes that aid from the International Monetary Fund and other lenders might help it keep the interest rate to 6-7 percent, Finance Minister Oleksander Shlapak said on Wednesday.

“We plan to issue a eurobond ... when we receive aid from the IMF and other creditors and we could hold the rate to an acceptable 6-7 percent,” Shlapak told journalists. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Alison Williams)