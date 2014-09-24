FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Naftogaz to repay $1.67 bln Eurobond on Sept. 30 - FinMin
September 24, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz to repay $1.67 bln Eurobond on Sept. 30 - FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state gas company Naftogaz will repay its $1.67 billion Eurobond on Sept. 30, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Ukraine, as a sovereign borrower, even at this difficult stage in development of the state, fulfils all its obligations on the external and domestic markets on time,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the next payment of foreign obligations was Naftogaz’s 2009 Eurobond in the amount of $1.67 billion.

“The payment will be made on time by Naftogaz Ukraine because the government has provided full support to the company for the payment.” (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush)

