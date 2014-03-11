FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bad weather delays U.S. Black Sea naval drills
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 11, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Bad weather delays U.S. Black Sea naval drills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, March 11 (Reuters) - Bad weather has delayed by one day the joint naval exercise of U.S., Bulgarian and Romanian naval forces in the Black Sea, a statement by the Bulgarian defence ministry said on Tuesday.

A U.S. navy destroyer was due to take part in manoeuvres with Romanian and Bulgarian warships in the Black Sea across the water from the Crimean Peninsula where Russian military groups have seized control from Ukrainian authorities.

To the north in Poland, U.S. fighter jets are also to take part in joint exercises, with Poland’s president expected to review the manoeuvres.

The United States stressed that both training drills were planned before the Ukraine crisis, but they are also a signal of support for NATO members nervous that if Russia is prepared to intervene in Ukraine, they could be next. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.