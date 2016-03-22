FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's finance minister says ready to lead technocrat government
March 22, 2016

Ukraine's finance minister says ready to lead technocrat government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Tuesday that she was ready to form a government of technocrats that would be free from the influence of politicians and oligarchs.

She said in a Facebook post that only a technocrat government could manage Ukraine’s challenges at a time when the country was in political crisis.

Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk’s government has been hanging by a thread after President Petro Poroshenko demanded his resignation and launched a no confidence vote against the government in February. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

