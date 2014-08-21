Russian tourists' spending in Finland seen falling

HELSINKI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Ukraine crisis and a weak rouble will cut at least 100 million euros ($133 million), or 7 percent, off Russian tourists’ spending in Finland this year, the Finnish tourism association said on Thursday.

Russian tourism to neighbouring Finland has been on the rise in recent years, but in the first half of the year Russian visitors’ overnight stays fell 10 percent from a year ago, the association said.

“The decline in the number of Russian tourists is due to Russia’s weak economic situation, the weakening of the rouble and the Ukraine crisis,” Jouni Vihmo from the Finnish Hospitality Association said.

“The estimated 100 million euro decline is rather moderate, there is a chance for a much bigger fall.”

Some Russians have delayed making large purchases, such as spending on overseas holidays, after the Ukraine crisis caused a massive rouble sell-off earlier in the year and has since been volatile.

Russian tourists last year spent about 1.4 billion euros in Finland.

Russia is also Finland’s third-biggest export market. A survey last week showed almost half of Finnish companies were being hurt by the sanctions the European Union and Russia have imposed on each other over the Ukraine crisis, compounding the woes of Finland’s own weak economy.

The drop-off of tourists “is hurting a wide range of home market companies that are already in a difficult situation due to fallen domestic consumption”, Vihmo added. (1 US dollar = 0.7541 euro) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Alison Williams)