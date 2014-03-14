FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria holds Ukraine's Firtash for extradition
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 14, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Austria holds Ukraine's Firtash for extradition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 14 (Reuters) - An Austrian court ordered Ukrainian industrialist Dmytro Firtash held for possible extradition to the United States on Friday and set bail of 125 million euros ($174 million), a court statement said.

A final decision on whether to turn over Firtash to the United States was still pending, it said, adding it would rule on this based on the U.S. extradition request and information it was still awaiting from U.S. authorities.

Firtash, one of Ukraine’s most influential oligarchs with close links to Russia through his gas interests, was arrested in Vienna on Wednesday on suspicion of violating laws on bribery and forming a criminal organisation.

$1 = 0.7180 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.