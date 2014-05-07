FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says U.S. firms face pressure over St Petersburg forum-RIA
May 7, 2014

Kremlin says U.S. firms face pressure over St Petersburg forum-RIA

MOSCOW, May 7 (Reuters) - Many U.S. companies are coming under pressure over plans to attend the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum later this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

The forum, to be held on May 22-24, is a showcase for Russia, which is presenting it as an alternative to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“As we know, many U.S. companies have faced direct unprecedented pressure... They are deciding whether to go or not to go to the forum but not on their own,” Peskov told RIA news agency.

He added that President Vladimir Putin’s agenda for the forum was unchanged. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
