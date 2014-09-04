Russia assumes France will fulfil Mistral contract - Interfax

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russia believes France will fulfil a contract to deliver two Mistral helicopter carriers, Industry Minister Denis Manturov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Thursday.

“Russia assumes that the contract will be fulfilled according to the agreements,” he was quoted as saying.

French President Francois Hollande’s office said on Wednesday that Paris would not deliver the first of the two helicopter carriers for now because of Moscow’s actions in eastern Ukraine.