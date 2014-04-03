FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia detains 25 Ukrainians suspected of attacks - statement
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia detains 25 Ukrainians suspected of attacks - statement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes sourcing, adds context, background)

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia has detained 25 Ukrainians it suspected of preparing attacks in the southern and central part of the country, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement on Thursday.

The detained, who were reported as being members of ultra-nationalist movements, were planning attacks between March 14 and 17, it said, in Russia’s Rostov, Volgograd, Tver, Orel, Belgorod, Kalmykia and Tatarstan regions.

The press service of the Ukrainian state security service (SBU) dismissed the report as “nonsense”.

The announcement came hours after the SBU said that Russian security staff had been present at the SBU headquarters aiding previous authorities during anti-government protests in Kiev in which more than 100 people were killed.

Russian Rossiya state TV channel aired a video showing several detained young men, one of them admitting to being a member of an ultra-nationalist movement.

A website for the NTV channel reported, citing security services’ data, that the detainees were assigned by the SBU to take pictures of Russia’s military equipment near the Ukrainian border and to establish contacts with radicals inside Russia.

The hints of Russian involvement in Ukraine protests could further strain ties with the country’s former Soviet master, which annexed the Crimea region after Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich’s removal from power, in what has become the worst East-West standoff since the Cold War.

The FSB denied any involvement in the Ukraine protests. Russia’s RIA news agency quoted it as saying earlier in the day: “Let these statements be on the conscience of the Ukrainian Security Service.” (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.