EU agriculture chief pledges 125 mln euros to aid fruit, vegetable growers
August 18, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

EU agriculture chief pledges 125 mln euros to aid fruit, vegetable growers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The European Agriculture Commissioner on Monday announced he would make 125 million euros available to help fruit and vegetable producers cope with the impact of Russia’s ban on most Western food imports.

In a statement, Agriculture Commissioner Dacian Ciolos said he was triggering emergency measures under the Common Agriculture Policy allowing the removal of some surplus products from the market, which are then distributed free, while farmers are compensated.

He said the measures would apply from now until the end of November.

Products covered by the measures will include crops such as tomatoes, cauliflowers, mushrooms, grapes, cucumbers and other products in season, lacking storage options and having no immediate alternative markets to make up for the absence of Russia.

Russia has declared a one-year embargo on meat, fish, dairy, fruit and vegetables from the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia and Norway in retaliation for Western economic sanctions over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Already a week ago, the Commission, the EU executive, announced it would provide financial support for peach and nectarine growers. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)

