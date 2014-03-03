FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia attacks West over suspension of G8 summit preparations
March 3, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Russia attacks West over suspension of G8 summit preparations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Moscow on Monday sharply criticised Western members of the Group of Eight major industrialised nations for suspending preparations for a G8 summit scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Sochi in June over the crisis in Ukraine.

The decision to suspend preparatory work for the summit in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi “has no grounds” and “damages not only the countries of the Group of Eight but also the whole international community,” the Russian foreign ministry said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

