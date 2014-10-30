Ukraine, Russia and EU have agreed gas deal, to sign shortly -sources

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the European Union agreed a deal on the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Ukraine on Thursday and are to sign the accord shortly, sources close to the talks said.

A news conference scheduled for 9:45 p.m. (2045 GMT) at the Brussels headquarters of the European Commission would formally announce the signing of the agreement, two sources told Reuters. Russia’s Itar-Tass news agency cited an unidentified source as also saying that the three parties had reached a deal on gas. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)