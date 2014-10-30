FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU announces news conference on Ukraine-Russia talks
October 30, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

EU announces news conference on Ukraine-Russia talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission said it would hold a news conference in Brussels at 9:45 p.m. (2045 GMT) on Thursday on the three-way talks it is hosting to negotiate a resumption of Russian gas supplies to Ukraine.

The Commission’s broadcasting service advertised its coverage of the event as including a “signing ceremony”, though later removed this reference from its website. EU and Ukrainian officials had earlier said they expected to sign agreements that would ensure Ukraine had gas over the winter. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)

