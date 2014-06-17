FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian gas exports to Europe unaffected by Ukraine pipeline blast- source
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Russian gas exports to Europe unaffected by Ukraine pipeline blast- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - An explosion at a transit pipeline in central Ukraine has not cut Russian gas exports to Europe as the fuel is flowing through a parallel pipe, a source at Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday.

“Exports have not been cut. There is a parallel pipeline,” the source told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said an explosion had hit a transit pipeline in Ukraine. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

