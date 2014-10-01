FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE says saw reduction in Russian gas supplies to Czech Republic in past days
October 1, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

RWE says saw reduction in Russian gas supplies to Czech Republic in past days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - RWE has experienced unspecified reduction in supplies of Russian gas to the Czech Republic for several days in the past week, the company’s Czech unit said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for RWE Czech Republic said the partial reductions had no impact on its customers nor preparation for the winter season thanks to full storage facilities and a wide portfolio of supplies.

He said the reductions were significantly smaller than a 50 percent cut reported by Slovakia on Wednesday and that the latest information indicated that Wednesday supplies would be in line with requested volumes.

The Czech Republic can import large volumes of gas via Germany or Slovakia. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Kahn)

