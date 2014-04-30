FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom says Ukraine's debt for supplied gas to rise to $3.5 bln
April 30, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Gazprom says Ukraine's debt for supplied gas to rise to $3.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday that Ukraine’s unpaid gas bill would increase to $3.5 billion from $2.2 billion claimed currently after April’s arrears are included.

“Taking into account the request of Ukraine’s Naftogaz for April 30 and the volumes we had already supplied this month, total Ukraine’s debt for the Russian gas will stand, according to preliminary estimates, at $3.492 billion,” Gazprom’s spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov, said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

