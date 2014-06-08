FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, Ukraine, EU to continue gas talks in Brussels on Monday
June 8, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Russia, Ukraine, EU to continue gas talks in Brussels on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission officials will meet in Brussels on Monday evening to continue talks how to resolve a dispute over gas prices, the Commission said on Sunday.

The trilateral meeting, initiated by the European Commission, is scheduled to start at 1700 GMT, with European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Prodan present.

“The CEO of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, and the CEO of Naftogaz, Andriy Kobolev - who consulted bilaterally during the past week with the aim to solve open issues - will also participate in the talks,” European Commission spokeswoman Sabine Berger said.

Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine if it fails to pay for June supplies by June 10.

Reporting by Martin Santa. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
