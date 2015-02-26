FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EU-Russia-Ukraine gas talks to be held on Monday -EU
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
February 26, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-EU-Russia-Ukraine gas talks to be held on Monday -EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EU saying meeting confirmed)

BRUSSELS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia, Ukraine and the European Union will hold talks in Brussels on Monday to discuss problems with gas supplies to Ukraine, the EU said on Thursday.

European Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen tweeted that the talks between EU energy chief Maros Sefcovic and the energy ministers of Russia and Ukraine were confirmed for Monday.

Itkonen had said earlier that Sefcovic had invited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Demchyshyn for talks, but was awaiting confirmation that they would take part.

A Russian Energy Ministry official said earlier she was not able to confirm whether Moscow has agreed to take part in the meeting yet. “We are talking by phone at the moment,” she said.

President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday that Russia would halt gas supplies to Ukraine if it did not receive advance payment, raising the possibility of onward deliveries to Europe being disrupted for the fourth time in a decade. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.