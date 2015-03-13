FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU energy chief: still no confirmed date for Ukraine-Russia gas talks
March 13, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

EU energy chief: still no confirmed date for Ukraine-Russia gas talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia, March 13 (Reuters) - The European Union does not yet have confirmation for a March 20 meeting between Ukraine and Russia for talks on gas supplies, the bloc’s Energy Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Friday.

Speaking to Reuters at a meeting of foreign ministers in the Slovak mountain resort of Strbske Pleso, Sefcovic said it had been agreed previously that a meeting should take place before the “winter package” expires at the end of March.

“So far the date is standing but I don’t have confirmation from both sides concerning this date,” he said, adding he believed it was a scheduling issue, not a political one.

When asked on Ukraine wanting to discuss raising transit tariffs for Russian gas by at least 30 percent at the talks, Sefcovic said his plea to both sides was that “we have to be constructive and realistic at the same time”.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Jason Hovet, editing by William Hardy

