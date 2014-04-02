FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom says CEO, EU favour "mutually beneficial relations"
April 2, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom says CEO, EU favour "mutually beneficial relations"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday its chief executive officer had met European officials in Brussels and they had expressed an interest in maintaining “mutually beneficial relations”.

Gazprom said in a statement Alexei Miller met European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier to discuss a “wide range of issues of bilateral cooperations”.

It did not give a day for the meeting.

Europe has been concerned about gas supplies from Gazprom, which meets 30 percent of the region’s needs, against the background of the worst East-West standoff since the Cold War due to Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.

Europe receives half its gas from Russia via Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

