Gazprom says it will keep supplying gas for Europe, Ukraine must send it on
June 16, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom says it will keep supplying gas for Europe, Ukraine must send it on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas exporter Gazprom said on Monday it would continue to supply European consumers with gas at “full volume” and Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz should make sure it transits through the country.

“The gas for European consumers is being delivered at full volume and Naftogas Ukraine is required to transit it,” Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told reporters.

Earlier on Monday a deadline passed for Gazprom and Naftogaz to agree how Ukraine would settle its gas debts and what it would pay for future supplies.

Around 15 percent of Europe’s gas comes from Russia via Ukraine. (Writing by Elizxabeth Piper; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

