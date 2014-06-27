FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom says gas flows to Europe via Ukraine increased on Friday
June 27, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom says gas flows to Europe via Ukraine increased on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine increased on Friday despite a pricing standoff between Moscow and Kiev, Russian gas pipeline export monopoly Gazprom said.

Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Kiev last week after Ukraine failed to pay its gas debts. Gazprom provides around a third of Europe’s gas imports, and half of that is exported via Ukraine.

“Transit via Ukraine is within contractual parameters; the volume for the past 24 hours has been at around 253 million cubic metres,” Gazprom’s spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.

This was up from 227 mcm per day from the previous two days before and 214 mcm on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

