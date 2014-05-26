Ukraine provisionally agrees to pay Russia some gas debt - EU

BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - Europe’s Energy Commissioner said on Monday Ukraine had agreed to pay some of the money it owes Russia for gas supplies, provided the two governments agreed to the provisional deal that would clear the way for further negotiations on Friday.

Speaking after three-way talks with Russia’s and Ukraine’s energy ministers, Guenther Oettinger said Ukraine would pay Russia 2 billion dollars by Thursday and another 500 million dollars by June 7. The two governments still needed to agree to the deal, Oettinger added.

Further talks about the gas price from April could then be held on Friday, he added. (Reporting by Markus Wacket and Erik Kirschbaum, writing by Annika Breidthardt)