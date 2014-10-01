FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European Commission, Russia seeking date for further gas talks
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

European Commission, Russia seeking date for further gas talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The European Commission is trying to set a date on further talks with Ukraine and Russia to tackle the dispute over Kiev’s gas bill and is reviewing feedback from both countries on discussions so far, a Commission spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the Russian energy ministry also told Reuters in Moscow no date had yet been agreed for more talks, even though Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday negotiations would continue in Berlin on Thursday and Friday.

The Commission official said the Commission was reviewing comments received late on Tuesday from Russia and Ukraine.

“At the same time we are also looking into a possible date and place for the next trilateral meeting,” the official added. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; editing by Adrian Croft)

