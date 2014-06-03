FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine PM sees gas talks with Gazprom ending this week
June 3, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine PM sees gas talks with Gazprom ending this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told parliament on Tuesday he expected talks with Russia’s Gazprom on gas prices to end this week and, if they prove inconclusive, Ukraine will file a case with a Stockholm arbitration court.

“We look forward to the completion of negotiations with Russia’s Gazprom this week,” Yatseniuk said. “If we do not reach an agreement, we will turn to the Stockholm court.”

The heads of Ukrainian state energy Naftogaz and Gazprom were in talks on Tuesday in Berlin. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

