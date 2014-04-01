FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom raises gas price for Ukraine to $385.5 per 1,000 cubic metres
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom raises gas price for Ukraine to $385.5 per 1,000 cubic metres

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer, Gazprom, said on Tuesday it was increasing the gas price for Ukraine to $385.5 per 1,000 cubic metres in the second quarter from the previous rate of $268.5.

The decision ends a discount agreed before the political crisis in which Ukraine has ousted its Moscow-backed president and Russia has annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine. Gazprom’s Chief Executive Officer, Alexei Miller, said that Ukraine’s debt for unpaid gas bills stood at $1.7 billion as of Tuesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.