Gazprom raises gas price for Ukraine to $385.5 per 1,000 cubic metres

MOSCOW, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer, Gazprom, said on Tuesday it was increasing the gas price for Ukraine to $385.5 per 1,000 cubic metres in the second quarter from the previous rate of $268.5.

The decision ends a discount agreed before the political crisis in which Ukraine has ousted its Moscow-backed president and Russia has annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine. Gazprom’s Chief Executive Officer, Alexei Miller, said that Ukraine’s debt for unpaid gas bills stood at $1.7 billion as of Tuesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)