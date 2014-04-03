Gazprom urges Ukraine to fill gas storage for stable flows to Europe

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday Ukraine has to increase the level of gas in storage to ensure its stable transit to Europe.

Gazprom also said Ukraine’s unpaid gas bill for Russian gas stood at $2.2 billion, up from the previous estimate of $1.7 billion.

The statement was published after Gazprom’s chief executive officer, Alexei Miller, met the new head of Ukraine’s state energy firm Naftogaz, in Moscow. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)