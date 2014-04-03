FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom hikes gas price for Ukraine to $485 per 1,000 cubic metres
#Market News
April 3, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Gazprom hikes gas price for Ukraine to $485 per 1,000 cubic metres

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - The head of Russia’s top natural gas producer, Gazprom, said on Thursday it would further increase the gas price for Ukraine to $485 per 1,000 cubic metres from April, after introducing an export duty.

Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller said the price would increase during a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who urged Ukraine to pay off its gas debts.

The increase came just two days after Gazprom announced a 44 percent hike in the gas price for Ukraine starting from April 1 to $385.5 per 1,000 cubic metres due to the unpaid bills. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

