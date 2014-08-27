Ukraine's PM says Russia has plans to block gas flows to Europe

KIEV, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday that Kiev knew of plans by Russia to halt gas flows this winter to Europe.

“The situation in (Ukraine‘s) energy sector is difficult. We know of Russia’s plans to block (gas) transit even to European Union countries this winter,” he told a government meeting.

Last year, half of Russian gas exports to the EU were shipped via Ukraine. Russian gas exporter Gazprom and the Energy Ministry were not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)