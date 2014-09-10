FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says Russia limits gas supplies to Poland, hurting reverse flows - RIA
September 10, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says Russia limits gas supplies to Poland, hurting reverse flows - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia has started limiting gas supplies to Poland, disrupting reverse flows to Ukraine, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the head of Ukraine’s gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz as saying on Wednesday.

“Things aren’t going so smoothly. Today Russia started limiting gas supplies to Poland in order to disrupt the reverse (flows) from Poland that we receive. At 2 p.m. (in Ukraine)Poland stopped reverse supplies to Ukraine in the range of 4 million cubic metres,” Ukrtransgaz’s Ihor Prokopiv said in Kiev. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

