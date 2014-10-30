FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2014

Russia, Ukraine fail to reach gas agreement at EU talks, negotiations to continue Thursday - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine and Russia have failed to reach a gas agreement at their overnight talks with the European Union, with more negotiations to take place Thursday evening, the news agency RIA Novosti cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying.

“The negotiations are not yet over, we’ve just finished a long discussion on documents that must be prepared based on the results of the talks,” the agency cited Novak as saying early on Thursday in Brussels.

“We have agreed to continue work on the 30th of October.”

Alexei Miller, head of Russia’s Gazprom said that the deal can be completed only after Ukraine and the European Union reach an agreement on financial guarantees from Brussels to Kiev, the news agency Interfax reported. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)

