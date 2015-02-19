Ukraine suspends gas supply to its eastern regions - Naftogaz

KIEV, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suspended supplies of gas to its eastern regions because the gas network was damaged by fighting between pro-Russian separatists and government forces, Ukrainian state gas firm Naftogaz said on Thursday.

“Due to the extensive damage of the gas transport networks, the supply of gas ... was suspended on Feb. 18. The resumption of gas supplies is not yet possible because of the ongoing hostilities in the region,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Elizabeth Piper)