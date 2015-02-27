FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine says hopes for more gas from Europe in March
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says hopes for more gas from Europe in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state-owned energy firm Naftogaz hopes to buy more gas from Europe in March, the company’s head said on Friday, part of Kiev’s efforts to cut its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolev also said Ukraine had no pressing need to agree a ‘summer’ gas package with the European Union and Russia. Trilateral talks on Russian gas supplies to Ukraine are planned for Monday in Brussels.

Under a current agreement, Russia supplies Ukraine with gas until March 31 with a discount. (Reporting by pavel Polityuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.