Ukraine says Russia continues to violate winter gas agreement

KIEV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state energy firm Naftogaz once again charged Russian gas giant Gazprom with violating the terms of an EU-backed winter gas supply agreement, Ukrainian company said on Monday.

“In February, the agreement was violated by the Russian side. Gas for which we had paid in advance was not delivered in full last month. The deal is continuing to be violated this month,” Naftogaz quoted its chief executive Andriy Kobolev as saying.

“This violation needs to be balanced by an increase in gas deliveries to Ukraine from the EU,” he said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Thomas Grove)