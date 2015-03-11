FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine PM hopes for gas talks with EU, Russia on March 20
March 11, 2015 / 10:44 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine PM hopes for gas talks with EU, Russia on March 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday he hoped talks on natural gas supplies would take place with European partners and Russia on March 20.

“I hope on the 20th there will be talks with European partners with the participation of Russia to reach an agreement on supplies of natural gas in the summer period,” he said in a government meeting.

He said Ukraine planned to fill underground storages in the summer and that Russian gas would be used as well as reverse flows from the European Union but stressed that diversifying supplies away from Russia remained a top priority. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely)

