FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine wants to discuss raising Russian gas transit tariff 30 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 4:33 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine wants to discuss raising Russian gas transit tariff 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, March 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said on Wednesday Ukraine wanted to discuss raising transit tariffs for Russian gas by at least 30 percent at talks with the European Union and Russia on March 20.

Speaking at a televised briefing, Demchyshyn also said Ukraine planned to discuss paying less than the current $270 per 1,000 cubic metres spot price for Russian summer gas supplies.

“I’d like it to be less than $250,” he said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.