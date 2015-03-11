Ukraine wants to discuss raising Russian gas transit tariff 30 pct

KIEV, March 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said on Wednesday Ukraine wanted to discuss raising transit tariffs for Russian gas by at least 30 percent at talks with the European Union and Russia on March 20.

Speaking at a televised briefing, Demchyshyn also said Ukraine planned to discuss paying less than the current $270 per 1,000 cubic metres spot price for Russian summer gas supplies.

“I’d like it to be less than $250,” he said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Potter)