Ukraine's Naftogaz transfers $40 mln to Gazprom for gas
#Energy
April 29, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz transfers $40 mln to Gazprom for gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz said on Wednesday it had transferred $40 million to Russia’s Gazprom for further gas supplies in line with an agreement reached this month.

Ukraine and Russia have signed an interim deal for cheaper supplies of gas from Russia covering the next three months, providing breathing space in their protracted wrangle over pricing.

A price of $247.18 per 1,000 cubic metres was agreed. Ukraine paid $329 under a previous agreement which ended in March.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely

