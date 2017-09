KIEV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will hold trilateral talks about the supply of natural gas at the end of August in Vienna, Ukrainian Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchshyn told a briefing on Monday.

The European Commission has been mediating in a gas pricing dispute between Russia and Ukraine, an important transit route for gas to the EU, for more than a year. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely)