FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's stockpiling of winter gas slower than last year -PM
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 26, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Ukraine's stockpiling of winter gas slower than last year -PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s efforts to store natural gas for winter are running 1 billion cubic metres behind their pace last year, Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.

Ukraine has 14.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in underground storage, he said.

The country aims to store 18-19 bcm of gas before the winter heating season begins in mid-October.

“On this day last year, we had 1 billion more ... We’re in talks with our Western partners to get short-term funding to pump gas,” Yatseniuk said at a government meeting.

Ukraine suspended gas imports from Russia in July over pricing, leaving it dependent on domestic output and imports from Europe.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it was considering a $300 million trade finance loan to state-run Naftogaz to help it buy gas.

The government has ordered Naftogaz to borrow $1 billion to create a fund to finance the purchase, transport and storage of gas.

Talks have been held not only with the EBRD, but also with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will travel to Brussels on Thursday to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss gas, among other topics.

Last week the Commission said it might be able to hold another round of ministerial talks with Russia and Ukraine on gas at the end of September.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.