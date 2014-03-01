FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia sees no reason to extend gas discount to Ukraine -agency cites energy ministry
March 1, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Russia sees no reason to extend gas discount to Ukraine -agency cites energy ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy ministry said on Saturday it saw no reason to extend an earlier agreed gas discount to Ukraine for the second quarter due to unpaid debt for deliveries, the Interfax news agency cited a representative at the ministry as saying.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said earlier on Saturday that Ukraine’s debt for 2013 and this year’s deliveries stood at $1.55 billion.

“It this continues to happen, is there any point in continuing the existing agreement on gas supplies at discount prices? No,” the agency cited an unnamed ministry representative as saying.

