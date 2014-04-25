Ukraine, Slovakia, EU to talk on gas flows in Kiev on Friday

KIEV, April 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine, Slovakia and representatives of the European Union will continue talks on reverse gas flows on Friday in Kiev, a spokeswoman for Ukrainian energy ministry said.

Ukrainian and Slovak ministers met European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger on Thursday in Bratislava as Ukraine is trying to start gas shipments from the EU in a bid to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

Ministers said that Ukraine could sign a deal on Monday allowing the shipment of up to 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year from Slovakia.