FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Gazprom says has no idea what Ukraine means by "stolen" gas
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom says has no idea what Ukraine means by "stolen" gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Russia’s Gazprom said on Tuesday he had no idea what Ukraine’s prime minister meant when he accused Moscow of stealing gas when it annexed Crimea.

“We have no idea what he means,” Sergei Kupriyanov said, referring to Arseny Yatseniuk.

Yatseniuk said earlier on Tuesday that Gazprom owed Ukraine 2.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas worth around $1 billion following the annexation of the Black Sea region. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.