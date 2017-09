MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom and Ukraine’s state-owned company Naftogaz will not hold gas talks on Thursday, a Russian source close to the negotiations said.

Both companies have held talks for two days in Berlin to try to settle a gas dispute which could potentially threaten gas flows to Europe. Gazprom and Naftogaz declined to comment. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk in Moscow and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)