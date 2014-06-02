FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Energy Ministry confirms Ukraine has paid $786.4 mln for gas
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Energy Ministry confirms Ukraine has paid $786.4 mln for gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s Energy Ministry confirmed on Monday it has received $786.4 million from Ukraine’s Naftogaz for gas deliveries, essential for both sides to start negotiations on a gas price, a spokeswoman for the ministry told Reuters.

“Payments are for February and March,” she said. Gazprom declined to comment.

European Union mediator Guenther Oettinger said on Friday a $786 million partial payment for back gas bills was on its way to Moscow, clearing the way for further talks on Monday.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

